TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,668 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 48.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MongoDB by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,254,000 after acquiring an additional 79,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

Shares of MDB opened at $412.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $419.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.59.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total value of $9,634,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,076,090.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,995 shares of company stock worth $44,269,646. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

