TD Securities Boosts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$6.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.27.

ERF stock opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.43. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$192.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.32%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

