TD Securities Raises Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $55.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Open Text by 95.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Open Text during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Open Text during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

