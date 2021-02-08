Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Hits New 1-Year High at $296.33

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $296.33 and last traded at $292.46, with a volume of 30494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of -199.32 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.58 and its 200-day moving average is $212.23.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,613 shares of company stock worth $59,781,478. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.