Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) posted its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Telenav had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%.

NASDAQ TNAV opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. Telenav has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

