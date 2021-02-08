Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $170.76 on Monday. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $177.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.93.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

