Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.03). Tenaris posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

TS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

Shares of TS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.21. 967,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,340. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tenaris by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after buying an additional 250,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,885,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 448,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

