Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 204,784 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 204,784 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,279,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TEN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $680.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

