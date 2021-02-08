Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires Shares of 4,863 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

