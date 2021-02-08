Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys New Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned about 0.07% of SmartFinancial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMBK. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $319.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.81.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

