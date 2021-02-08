TENT Trading Up 79.3% Over Last 7 Days (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. TENT has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $344,370.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TENT has traded 79.3% higher against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00052972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00172591 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00072300 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00059827 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00214170 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067270 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,527,240 coins and its circulating supply is 32,450,148 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app.

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

