Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CFO Sells $4,757,273.40 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $4,757,273.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,881,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.93 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

