The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). The Alkaline Water also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Alkaline Water.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million.

NYSE:WTER traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,510. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

