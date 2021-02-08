The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.39

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.39 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 3458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after buying an additional 243,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after buying an additional 2,413,605 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,723,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,079,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

