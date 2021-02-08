The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

