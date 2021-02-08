The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,957.80 ($64.77).

Shares of LON BKG traded down GBX 47 ($0.61) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,306 ($56.26). 313,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,588. The company has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48). The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,534.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,477.77.

In related news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 228,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,743 ($61.97), for a total value of £10,847,952.45 ($14,172,919.32).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

