The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) (LON:BIOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,729.90

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) (LON:BIOG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,729.90 ($22.60) and last traded at GBX 1,720 ($22.47), with a volume of 72164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,686 ($22.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £702.29 million and a PE ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,622.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,431.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

About The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (BIOG.L) (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through investment in the biotechnology industry across the world. It invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies. The Company will not invest more than 15%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets in other closed ended investment companies (including investment trusts) listed on the London Stock Exchange.

