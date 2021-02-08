The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Raised by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400,764 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,892,000 after acquiring an additional 428,199 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,455,000 after buying an additional 58,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.