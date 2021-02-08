The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $36.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,406,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,934,361 shares of company stock valued at $82,298,114 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,749 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 99.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 357,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.