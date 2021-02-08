The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.8% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,215 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE KO remained flat at $$49.65 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 335,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,013,955. The company has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

