The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,010 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $49.93. 272,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,013,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

