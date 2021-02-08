The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:GUT opened at $8.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

