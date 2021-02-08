The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.08 ($44.79).

DWS opened at €36.29 ($42.69) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €34.65 and its 200-day moving average is €32.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.62. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a twelve month high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

