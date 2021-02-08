The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€42.70” Price Target for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.70 ($50.24) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IFXA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.37 ($38.08).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.