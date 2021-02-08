The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,117,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 144,707 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6,907.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,784,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 90,637 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

IPG opened at $25.98 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

