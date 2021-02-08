The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading Up 6.3%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.90. 382,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 326,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $514.93 million, a P/E ratio of -43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after buying an additional 429,739 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 73.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 376,390 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 323,354 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

