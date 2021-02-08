The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 875,123 shares of company stock valued at $116,314,326. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $129.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

