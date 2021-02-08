The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,198 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of The RMR Group worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 277.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

