The Sandbox Tops 1-Day Volume of $114.14 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $92.35 million and $114.14 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 76.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00021324 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,806,385 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

