The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.30. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $236.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,976 shares of company stock worth $9,777,014 over the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

