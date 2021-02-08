The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $60.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $70.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.