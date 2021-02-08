The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $58.44 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6114 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 747,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.