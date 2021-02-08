The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.81% of The Travelers Companies worth $287,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $144.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

