The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 15.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $144.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

