Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.25

Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 2282548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) Company Profile (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

