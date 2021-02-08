Theta Fuel One Day Volume Reaches $15.30 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $190.06 million and approximately $15.30 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00383493 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $791.00 or 0.01851835 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,238,824,000 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.