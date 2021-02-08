ThoreNext Price Up 267.9% Over Last Week (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 280.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $31.40 million and approximately $8,143.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 267.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00058996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.43 or 0.01159760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.40 or 0.06026977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00049338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00033149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

ThoreNext (CRYPTO:THX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

