thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TKAMY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

