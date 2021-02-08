thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.40

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 14363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

TKAMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.