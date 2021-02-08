Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Up 5.6%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s share price was up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 196,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 167,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $493.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 161,562 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,889,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 114,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

