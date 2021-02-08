Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Position Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $5,025,816.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,259.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $14,070,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TIF opened at $131.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average of $126.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.70.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

