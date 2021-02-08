TIM (TIMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect TIM to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TIMB stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIMB. New Street Research began coverage on TIM in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

