Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches Market Cap of $45.88 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $249.25 or 0.00536881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded flat against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $45.88 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00050378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00173179 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00059468 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00193044 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061340 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,078 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

Tornado Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.