Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $29.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.24. 29,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,347. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

