Track Data (OTCMKTS:TRAC) versus StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Head-To-Head Comparison

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) and Track Data (OTCMKTS:TRAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get StoneX Group alerts:

This table compares StoneX Group and Track Data’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneX Group $54.14 billion 0.02 $169.60 million $4.38 14.14 Track Data N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

StoneX Group has higher revenue and earnings than Track Data.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of StoneX Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of StoneX Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Track Data shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StoneX Group and Track Data, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneX Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Track Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

StoneX Group presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.05%. Given StoneX Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe StoneX Group is more favorable than Track Data.

Profitability

This table compares StoneX Group and Track Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneX Group 0.31% 12.91% 0.75% Track Data N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

StoneX Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Track Data has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StoneX Group beats Track Data on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc. operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services. The company's Institutional segment provides equity trading services to institutional clients; and originates, structures, and places debt instruments in capital markets worldwide. Its services cover foreign securities, including unlisted American Depositary Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies; engages in asset management business; and offers clearing and execution services in futures exchanges, brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders, and OTC products. The company's Retail segment provides trading services and solutions in the global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, and contracts for differences; and wealth management and investment services, as well as offers physical gold and other precious metals in various forms and denominations through coininvest.com and silver-to-go.com. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses, charities, and non-governmental and government organizations; and payments services. The company was formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc. and changed its name to StoneX Group Inc. in July 2020. StoneX Group Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Track Data Company Profile

Track Data Corporation, Inc. provides market data, financial information, quote systems, and trading platforms for professional and individual traders in the United States and internationally. The company offers market data and research solutions, such as FastTrack-MX, an institutional grade application that provides faster quotes, unique news items, advanced option data, or in-depth charting applications; and myTrack Pro, a quote, portfolio, and news service. It also offers trading solutions, including myTrack, a Web-based market data and trading software platform; proTrack, an advanced execution and market data platform designed for the institutional marketplace; myTrack Edge, a direct access online trading platform. In addition, the company provides NewsWatch that delivers news and information from different sources worldwide; Track SDK, an application program interface that gives market data; OpTrack, an option strategy search and rank tool; AIQ Trading Expert Pro, a trading software package for personal computers; AIQ OptionExpert, an option data and option evaluation system; Dial-Data that offers end-of-day financial market data, financial data bases, historical information, analytical services, and data manipulation tools; AIQ Analyst, a browser-based charting that provides end of day and twenty minute delayed price charting for stocks and market indices; and Track ECN, an electronic communications network. It also offers news and research solutions. Track Data Corporation, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.