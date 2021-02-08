Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.40.

TRNS stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.18 million, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. Transcat has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,416 shares of company stock worth $686,994 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Transcat by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

