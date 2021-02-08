TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total transaction of $10,498,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,540 shares of company stock worth $55,027,493 over the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $605.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $593.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $660.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. UBS Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.56.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.