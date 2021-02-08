Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Comcast were worth $103,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,457,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $705,163,000 after purchasing an additional 461,520 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $511,715,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.35.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

