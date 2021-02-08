Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,520 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $48,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $122.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

