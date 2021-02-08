Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $36.82 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $36,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,517,000 after acquiring an additional 160,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,797. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

NYSE:FIS opened at $132.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average of $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -734.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

